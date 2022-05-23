John Driskell Hopkins has ALS but plans to keep rocking with Zac Brown Band

John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member of the country music group Zac Brown Band, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Hopkins, who plays bass and sings vocals in the group, announced the news in a video Friday while surrounded by his bandmates.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands,” he said. “After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS.

“Because my symptoms have been slow progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing going forward,” Hopkins continued. “God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause severe muscle weakness, along with the loss of the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe, according to the ALS Assn.

Hopkins stressed that his current symptoms are mild and have been progressing slowly, giving him and his doctors the belief that he will be able to continue performing “for years to come.”

There is currently no cure for ALS, though four drugs have been approved to treat symptoms, according to the ALS Assn. website. In March, the Food and Drug Administration voted that an experimental drug by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals did not prove its effectiveness in treating the disease, although a final deadline for approval is not until July.

Hopkins is currently on tour with the Zac Brown Band with dates scheduled through November. While announcing his diagnosis, the group launched the Hop on a Cure foundation, which will work toward finding a cure for ALS.