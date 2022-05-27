Advertisement
Music

James Corden directs Harry Styles in a wacky, DIY music video in New York apartment

Harry Styles poses at the Grammy Awards.
Harry Styles poses at the Grammy Awards.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
By Kai Grady
James Corden might have taken the title of the new Harry Styles album, “Harry’s House,” a little too seriously.

The late-night TV host and the global pop star took over an apartment in Brooklyn to shoot an impromptu music video for Styles’ new single “Daylight.”

The four women who live in the apartment — one clearly a Styles superfan — were more than happy to lend their living space to the “As It Was” singer.

The segment, which aired on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” follows the British duo as they create a confetti-filled, colorful and bubbly video from scratch to accompany the upbeat track.

With only three hours and a $300 budget, Corden managed to pull off his music video directorial debut. It didn’t hurt to have a crew of top-notch camera operators, editors and, of course, one of the world’s most sought-after heartthrobs.

Was it as unrehearsed as it seems or was it planned? The four women who lived in the apartment swear they had no idea it was going to happen.

“If we knew [they were stopping by] we would’ve at least brushed our hair!” they told Variety in an interview.

“Daylight” is the fifth song from Styles’ third studio album, which was released to much fanfare last week. “Harry’s House” is aiming for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart and is on pace to have the highest-selling first week of any album this year.

The 13-song LP also set a record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the United States, within three days of its release on May 20, according to Variety.

Watch the full video below.

Music
Kai Grady

Kai Grady is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is also a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an editor for the arts, culture and entertainment desk at Annenberg Media. Grady is from Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2021 with an undergraduate degree in journalism and film. He covers popular culture topics including music, film, TV and video games.

