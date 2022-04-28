James Corden is leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden will be leaving “The Late Late Show” next year.

The English comedian — whose signature sketches involve having his guests sing along to the radio while he drives them around in a car as well as performing musicals with guests at stoplights — has extended his agreement to host CBS’ late-night talk show for one more season. Corden’s stint as “The Late Late Show” host will end next spring.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” George Cheeks, president and chief executive of CBS, said in a statement. “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show.’”

Corden took over as host of “The Late Late Show” in 2015 after the departure of the show’s third full-time host, Craig Ferguson. His viral sketches include “Carpool Karaoke” with guests such as Adele, One Direction and Michelle Obama.

Since gaining recognition for his work on the late-night show, Corden has appeared in musical films such as “Cats” and “Cinderella” and has hosted both the Tony and Grammy awards.