Advertisement
Share
Music

Members of Queen, the Police, Rush to honor Taylor Hawkins at London tribute show

A man with blond hair wearing a brown jacket plays the drums on stage
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 at age 50.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press
Share

The London-based tribute concert for Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins will include Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Others announced are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal.

The show will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and another is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The performers for the U.S. concert are to be revealed later. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Hawkins, drummer of Foo Fighters performing as part of the Festival 'PA'L NORTE 2021' Day 1 at Parque Fundidora on November 12, 2021 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute show to hit the Kia Forum in September

After canceling their tour dates in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters will return to the stage for two nights in his honor.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album, “The Colour & the Shape.”

Advertisement

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999′s “There Is Nothing Left to Lose.” Hawkins played on every subsequent band album, including “One by One” and “In Your Honor,” and on hit singles like “Best of You.”

Music

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement