Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute show to hit the Kia Forum in September

Foo Fighters plan to honor their drummer Taylor Hawkins with their first shows after his death.

The famed rock band will make their return during the “Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3. Later that month, they’ll trek to Los Angeles for a Sept. 27 date at the Kia Forum.

The full lineup for each show is yet to be revealed. Tickets will go on sale June 17 and will be available on the band’s website.

Wednesday, Hawkins’ wife Alison shared words of gratitude to the fans.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she continued. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Hawkins’ death shocked the music world when it was announced March 25. He had been set to perform with the band at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, but had been found unresponsive at his hotel that same day.

Advertisement

An official cause of death has not been released, but investigators said traces of 10 drugs were found in his system.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created,” Alison Hawkins continued. “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”