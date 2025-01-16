Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline FireAid benefit concert

Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish are headlining the upcoming FireAid benefit concert, along with several other well-known acts.

FireAid, a Jan. 30 benefit concert for fire relief efforts in Los Angeles, announced its lineup Thursday.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headlining acts.

Other top billings include Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and Dave Matthews and John Mayer (who will perform together for the first time). More artists and specific lineups for each venue will be announced soon.

Advertisement

The event — a co-production of Live Nation, AEG, the Clippers and the Azoff Company — will be split between the Intuit Dome and the nearby Kia Forum, and will also be broadcast live in select AMC Theatres and on streaming services, including Apple Music and Apple TV, Max, Netflix, Prime Video and Spotify, among others.

Charitable contributions made to FireAid will be overseen and distributed by the Annenberg Foundation, marked for both immediate relief efforts and long-term fire-prevention initiatives.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, among others, devastated Los Angeles over the last week, leaving at least 25 dead, tens of thousands of structures burned, thousands displaced and billions in damage in neighborhoods including Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena.

Advertisement

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale at noon Wednesday, Jan. 22 through Ticketmaster.