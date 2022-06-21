There’s your trouble: Vocal issues force Chicks to cancel Indiana show, tour dates

The Chicks have rescheduled a trio of performance dates after pulling out of an Indiana show on Sunday less than 30 minutes into their set.

The country-music trio began their set at the Ruoff Music Center in the Indianapolis suburbs of Noblesville at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday but abruptly backed out when lead singer Natalie Maines appeared to have vocal issues.

According to concert footage posted on Twitter, Maines addressed the crowd while attempting to sing one more song.

“Waiting for the shot to kick in — not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids,” she told them before saying she was sorry that she “can’t pull it off.”

On Monday, the 12-time Grammy Award winners issued a statement apologizing to the concertgoers they left hanging.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved or the show we wanted to give you,” the trio said, directing attendees to hold on to their tickets for when the group returns to Indiana.

The “Wide Open Spaces” and “There’s Your Trouble” singers later revealed that they were “forced to postpone” two additional late June dates on the Chicks Tour 2022 “as a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest” and apologized to their fans “for the inconvenience.”

The band, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, will instead appear in Clarkston,Mich., on Sept. 28; Noblesville, Ind., on Sept. 30 and Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 2.

Country-folk star Patty Griffin will still be the group’s supporting act for those shows, they said.

Days earlier, the Chicks — comprising Maines and sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire — played the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday after the fest’s two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. There, the firebrand musicians, who were the festival’s first ever country and female-fronted headliners, also made headlines for offing an animated effigy of Russian president Vladimir Putin while they performed “Tights on My Boat.”

