Pink postpones slate of Midwest concerts, pinning pause on ‘reasons beyond my control’

Pink is reassuring her fans that her team is working to reschedule postponed shows in the Midwest.

Just give me a reason, just a little bit’s enough — for why Pink has postponed several concerts in the Midwest.

The “So What” and “Raise Your Glass” singer has momentarily put her tour on hold, announcing over the weekend that she has pushed back shows in Lincoln, Neb.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Milwaukee and Des Moines, “due to reasons beyond my control.”

“I’m so disappointed to share this news but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can,” the Grammy-winning “Just Give Me a Reason” pop star said on Instagram.

Pink was set to bring her hits — and her acrobatic aerial stunts — to Lincoln on Sunday. After that, she was supposed to perform Monday in Sioux Falls, Wednesday in Milwaukee and Thursday in Des Moines. She told fans that their tickets for the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates and urged them to watch for updates.

Earlier this year, Pink called off a July show in Switzerland citing an unspecified health problem. “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show,” she said at the time.

A representative for Pink did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for more information Monday.

Next month, Pink is scheduled to take her tour to several states including Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Georgia. More information about the upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Pink ended her weekend message by thanking fans for their understanding. “I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon,” she wrote.

“Sending love and health to you all.”