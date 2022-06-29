Travis Barker’s daughter calls for ‘prayers’ as reports reveal why he was hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who was hospitalized on Tuesday, is reportedly dealing with a bout of pancreatitis.

TMZ first reported on Wednesday that the musician, 46, was rushed to the hospital due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

Barker’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the drummer, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, “was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen, and it really concerned him and Kourtney.”

“They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis,” a source told “ET.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas. Symptoms, which vary depending on the severity of the inflammation, can include fever, nausea, vomiting and unintentional weight loss.

Barker first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday and was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for additional care. Photos from TMZ showed Kardashian, 43, walking alongside Barker, who was transported on a stretcher.

Shortly after news broke of Barker’s hospitalization Tuesday evening, the musician’s daughter, Alabama Barker, urged her social media followers to send well wishes.

“Please send your prayers,” a Tuesday Instagram post read.

The 16-year-old also reportedly posted picture of her holding Barker’s hand on TikTok. The post, which has since been deleted, read “Please say a prayer.”

On Tuesday morning, Travis Barker tweeted, “God save me,” though it’s unclear whether the post was related to his medical problems.