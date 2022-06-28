Blink-182’s Travis Barker rushed to hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182 and husband of reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian, has been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

The musician went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas on Tuesday morning after experiencing a health scare, TMZ first reported. An ambulance then rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for additional care.

Representatives for Barker did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

TMZ’s photos showed medical staff transporting Barker on a stretcher with Kardashian, clad in a black hoodie and sweatpants, walking alongside him.

The same morning of his hospitalization, Barker tweeted, “God save me.” However, it’s unclear whether that post, from 10:45 a.m. Pacific, was related to his medical problems.

Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, asked her followers to “please send your prayers” in an Instagram story posted Tuesday evening.

In 2018, Barker was hospitalized and readmitted due to blood clots found in each arm, according to People. In addition to the clots, he suffered from a staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain.

Speaking to Men’s Health in 2021, the drummer said that a 2008 plane crash put him in the hospital with third-degree burns on 65% of his body. He said the incident, in which four of the six passengers died, prompted him to quit prescription drugs.

Barker has been in the public eye recently due to his whirlwind romance with Kardashian.

The couple, after dating for several months in 2021, tied the knot in May with a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy. Their relationship was closely documented in the new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

Beyond Kardashian-related affairs, Barker performed at the 94th Academy Awards and collaborated with mentee Jxdn for two songs dedicated to late TikTok star Cooper Noriega.