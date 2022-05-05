Harry at the Forum, ah! Harry Styles sets 10 tour dates in L.A. this fall

Harry Styles is going on his Love On Tour again and bringing quite a bit of “Harry’s House” back to Los Angeles County this fall.

The “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was” crooner is only visiting five cities on the arena tour, which kicks off with Madi Diaz at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 15. But he’s spending an ample amount of time at each stop.

After his two-night gig in Toronto, Styles takes up residence at Madison Square Garden in New York for 10 shows between Aug. 28 and Sept. 21. Blood Orange will join him for those shows. From there, he moves on to Austin’s Moody Center with the Gabriels for five shows, then to Chicago’s United Center with Jessie Ware for another five.

Styles sojourns to the newly named Kia Forum in Inglewood on Halloween. The former One Direction star, who stars in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” has set 10 dates at the Forum and wraps that leg of the tour on Nov. 15. Singer-songwriter Ben Harper will accompany him at the local shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 26, but Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is already open and will allow a select few to purchase tickets before the general public.

The 28-year-old superstar last played three sold-out shows at the Forum in November, when Times critic Mikael Wood described him as “a kind of woke heartthrob known for his gender-neutral fashion” and “proudly progressive stance” whose music “looks decidedly backward.” Styles has made no secret of pulling inspiration from Fleetwood Mac. He invited Stevie Nicks onstage at 2017 and 2019 L.A. shows and even tapped Mick Fleetwood as the face of his beauty brand Pleasing in March.

Last month, he announced the release of his fourth studio album “Harry’s House,” which debuts May 20.

Styles kicked off his pandemic-delayed tour in Las Vegas last September and has performed 40 sold-out shows throughout the United States since, regaling fans with hits including, “Sign of the Times,” “Lights Up,” “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Kiwi.” He also triumphantly headlined the two-weekend Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month and brought surprise guests Shania Twain and Lizzo onstage to perform with him.

He’ll also take the Love On Tour to international destinations this summer beginning with a June 11 show in Glasgow.