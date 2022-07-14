Beyoncé finally joins TikTok, bringing all of her music along for the ride

The BeyHive has a new space to assemble: Beyoncé has joined TikTok, and she brought all of her music with her.

Queen Bey’s first TikTok, posted Thursday morning, was a compilation of her many, many fans, including rapper Cardi B, joyfully singing, dancing and just generally celebrating her newest single, “Break My Soul.”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” the singer captioned the video, which amassed more than 1.7 million views and nearly 10,000 comments in its first six hours online. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B.”

Always one to give credit where credit is due, in the comments on her post the “Crazy in Love” artist tagged all of the creators whose videos she had compiled.

TikTok app users will also now have access to the 28-time Grammy-winning artist’s expansive music catalog to soundtrack their videos.

Get ready for pasta-making videos set to “Single Ladies,” arm-heavy dance routines scored by “Naughty Girl” and, of course, fan cams gloriously bumping “Love on Top.”

As of Thursday morning, just a few hours after her debut video was posted, Beyoncé had amassed 3.4 million followers.

The move to TikTok comes just two weeks before the release of her seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” on July 29. The record will mark the Houston-born singer’s first since 2016’s “Lemonade,” which was a commercial smash and garnered nine Grammy nominations.

Two weeks ago she released cover art for the album that featured the nearly naked singer on a silver horse, staring down the camera.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote in a message alongside the artwork in a post to her 268 million Instagram followers .

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

With the forthcoming release’s breakout single “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé became the first woman and third performer of all time to have at least 20 Top 10 titles as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 tracks as a member of a group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She joined Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson on that illustrious and exclusive list.