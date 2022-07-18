Advertisement
Steven Spielberg conquered movies. His next frontier? Marcus Mumford’s music video

Steven Spielberg looks into the camera while wearing a sweater and glasses against a black background
For the first time in his career, Steven Spielberg has directed a music video.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Steven Spielberg is the most commercially successful director of all time, drawing fame, acclaim and three Oscars for his work on high-profile feature films. But three-minute music videos shot on a cellphone?

The “Jurassic Park” director will make his music video debut with “Cannibal,” the new single from Marcus Mumford. The Mumford and Sons lead singer confirmed the news on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo of the 75-year-old director sitting in a rolling chair anchored by wife Kate Capshaw and training his phone on the singer.

“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” Mumford wrote in a Twitter thread. “Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” he added. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

There was no word yet on when the video would come out.

Don’t expect Spielberg to retire his movie career anytime soon, though — his semi-autobiographical, coming-of-age film, “The Fabelmans,” is scheduled for a Nov. 11 release. Meanwhile, Mumford is set to release his solo album, “Self-Titled,” on Sept. 16.

Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

