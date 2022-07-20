Advertisement
Beyoncé is just like us: She started a countdown for her ‘Renaissance’ album

A smiling woman wearing gold earrings and a black dress stands in front of a microphone.
Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for “Renaissance,” which is set to drop on July 29.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Only nine days away from the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” Beyoncé has revealed the record’s full, 16-song tracklist.

The “Love on Top” singer posted the list Wednesday on her Instagram Story, which also included a clock counting down the days, hours and minutes until the album drops on July 29 (well, technically on July 28 at 9 p.m. Pacific).

For weeks Beyoncé has been leaving fans morsels of information about her new music.

On June 10, she deleted the profile picture on each of her social media profiles. Fans immediately began speculating that she would be releasing music soon. Then, on June 15, “The Lion King” star announced the name and release date for her next album. Five days later she put out the now-ubiquitous, house-inspired single “Break My Soul.”

Music

On June 30, the “Halo” artist premiered the jaw-dropping album artwork for “Renaissance” on Instagram.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote in a message alongside the album cover.

Music

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Less than a week ago she joined TikTok and posted her first video to the app. In five days she has amassed 3.8 million followers, and her only video has been viewed 22.8 million times.

Music

Here’s the full “Renaissance” tracklist:

  • “I’m That Girl”
  • “Cozy”
  • “Alien Superstar”
  • “Cuff It”
  • “Energy”
  • “Break My Soul”
  • “Church Girl”
  • “Plastic Off the Sofa”
  • “Virgo’s Groove”
  • “Move”
  • “Heated”
  • “Thique”
  • “All Up in Your Mind”
  • “America Has a Problem”
  • “Pure/Honey”
  • “Summer Renaissance”
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at The Times as an intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

