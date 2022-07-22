Beyoncé teases more ‘Renaissance’ clues, and Graces Jones and Tems are on board

After dropping her past several projects with zero warning, Beyoncé is doing all she can to promote her massively anticipated album “Renaissance.”

Thursday night, Beyoncé hopped on TikTok (yes, TikTok) and Instagram to share a video of the vinyl set, soundtracked to her house hit “Break My Soul.” The back of the set reveals three features: rapper and dancehall artist Beam on “Energy,” while Tems and Grace Jones appear on “Move.”

There’s also a laundry list of high-profile artists who lent a hand in the album’s creation — Drake, Jay-Z, 070 Shake and Pharrell Williams, among many others, received composer credits. It’s not yet clear how they contributed since they’re not listed as official features.

The same night, she split “Break My Soul” in half, releasing the instrumental and the a cappella version separately. It’s likely welcome news to DJs looking to make their own remixes, giving them cleaner tracks to add their own spin.

Beyoncé still hasn’t said much about the album, aside from the initial statement she gave on Instagram when she announced the cover art and release date.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on June 30. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy” (featuring Beam)

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move” (featuring Tems and Grace Jones)

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has a Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”

