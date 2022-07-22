Advertisement
Share
Music

Kodak Black placed under house arrest after being taken into custody in Florida

A man wearing headphones, a sweatsuit and lots of jewelry raising a pinky to his lip
Kodak Black in a 2017 file photo.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Share

Kodak Black was placed under house arrest Thursday after appearing Wednesday before Southern District of Florida Judge Jonathan Goodman via teleconference and paying bond.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last week during a traffic stop in South Florida and charged with trafficking oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance.

.

Florida Highway Patrol said they pulled him over because his window tints were too dark. After allegedly smelling marijuana, they said they searched the SUV and found a bag with 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash.

A man wearing headphones, a sweatsuit and lots of jewelry raising a pinky to his lip

Music

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

Authorities have arrested rapper Kodak Black in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Black must remain in the house except for medical reasons, court obligations and concerts and event appearances (with 48 hours advance notice). No studio events are allowed, and Black must submit to regular drug testing.

Black‘s lawyer Bradford Cohen told XXL Magazine that his client was prescribed the pills by his doctor for chronic pain since he was shot in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen told XXL. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. The rapper has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May. The 22-year-old admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Music

Rapper Kodak Black celebrates postprison life since ‘Trump just freed me’

“I’m so proud of myself and how far I’ve come,” rapper Kodak Black says on “Last Day In,” his first new song since Trump commuted his federal prison sentence.

Advertisement

Black’s representatives did respond immediately to The Times’ request for comment.

In 2019, Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for falsifying information on gun applications. In 2021, his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump and Black was placed on supervised release until 2024.

Earlier this year, Black made several appearances on Kendrick Lamar’s album “Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers.” Black was featured on “Rich — Interlude” and rapped a verse on “Silent Hill,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Music
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement