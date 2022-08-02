Chris Brown sees those racy photos with his fans as ‘memories that will last’ forever

When a fan buys a Chris Brown VIP package, that fan gets what they want. At least that’s the takeaway from new photos showing the R&B artist’s recent one-on-one interactions with female fans.

In the photos, posted Monday on social media, Brown strikes boyfriend-style poses with a series of women. In one, he stands behind a woman and drapes his arms over her shoulders, smiling at the camera with his face half-buried in her hair.

In the most sexual pose, the woman bends over in front of him, sticks out her tongue and flips off the camera while Brown grabs her hips and presses his groin against her butt, biting his lower lip.

“chris brown is taking M&G [meet-and-greet] pics to another level my man ain’t payin,” fan @hwloiza captioned the photos on Twitter, quickly correcting that last word to “playin.” Freudian slip, perhaps?

Brown looks really happy in all the photos, as if he’s enjoying playing around with his fans. But while some were referring to the encounters as meet-and-greets, the singer begged to differ.

In an Instagram Story the 33-year-old performer posted Tuesday, he said he’s not actually doing fan meet-and-greets these days, but rather offering a little wish fulfillment for the people who support him the most. Those are the folks who pay big bucks for a VIP experience that includes access to Brown. There are many VIP packages offered at Brown’s shows, but not all include artist access.

“PSA!!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP Package. I havent done meet and greets in over 7years...,” he wrote. “I have the coolest fans on the planet .. I appreciate the f— outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”

He explained the difference between himself and other artists who he said won’t even make eye contact with fans, much less pose for photos where they grab their fans’ behinds.

“I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. so Ima go all out for my fans!!!!,” Brown concluded.

Some fans were pretty exuberant in their response to the photos, with Twitter user @TheGirlUAdore saying in a pair of tweets, “Omg why didn’t I get meet and greet still kicking myself lol.”

“He looks like he’s in a happy and healthy relationship ship in each one of the photos,” user @eri_rozay wrote.

“I love him lmao I would pass out,” @sydbaebe tweeted, weighing in among responses that were largely positive.

And another Twitter user shared an Instagram post from last Thursday, where entertainment marketer Shane Martin wrote at length about Brown’s attitude toward his fans at a show the previous night in Hartford, Conn.

“I’ve operated hundreds and hundreds of meet & greets over the years and never have I ever seen an artist interact with the fans the way Chris Brown did. It was great!,” Martin wrote.

“Usually artists pose for the pic, maybe shake a hand or two and then say next, making the experience last about 20-30 seconds. But Chris Brown shook everyone’s hand, gave multiple hugs, signed multiple things, and took lots of very entertaining pictures with each person! He actually stood there and talked to each fan for 3-4 minutes.

“He asked their name, asked about their life, and so many other questions...,” Martin continued. “Everyone can have their thoughts about people but I just wanted to share what I saw from behind the scenes with Chris Brown. Lots of people had fun last night.”

Chris Brown’s One of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby hits Southern California later this month with shows Aug. 21 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine and Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Then Brown’s rescheduled Indigoat Tour 2019 — featuring Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy — hits Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. on Oct. 11.