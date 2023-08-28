Benito’s been a Bad Bunny. Singer uploads summertime selfie that has some fans hot

Bad Bunny shared a variety of videos and photos — including a nude selfie — on his Instagram story Sunday.

A pig chilling in mud, a hiker speaking to a chipmunk and a Grammy winner posing nude. What do these three things have in common? They all had prime real estate on singer Bad Bunny’s eclectic Instagram story.

On Sunday, the singer shared a variety of photos and videos on his social media page. Included in those was a pic that left some fans “not ok.” Bad Bunny shared a mirror selfie showing off his bare, tattooed chest and arms, and a portion of his naked backside and his groin.

“Good morning to Bad Bunny’s nude selfie,” user @stephvnieisvbel tweeted on Monday.

“Bad Bunny’s selfie dump made my morning,” @aaxvn_ said.

“BAD BUNNY THAT MIRROR SELFIE HOLA PAPI 🥴,” @anthx wrote.

In his Instagram story, the singer also posted a number of shirtless pictures of himself working out and playing baseball. The Grammy-winning artist also teased his romance with “Kardashians” star and model Kendall Jenner.

He shared photos of cocktails using Jenner‘s 818 Tequila brand and posted a video of a woman who fans speculate to be Jenner speaking to a chipmunk while the duo was on a hike.

“Mami, be careful,” he says.

Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), sparked dating rumors earlier this year, especially after they were seen leaving the same Beverly Hills restaurant in February. In the following months, paparazzi spotted the rumored couple kissing and embracing.

In May, People reported that the duo are “getting more serious” and “spend almost every day together now.” Most recently, Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen packing on the PDA at a Drake concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Page Six reported.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the 29-year-old singer posted a video of himself singing while wearing a necklace with a pendant that resembled a “K.”

The “Neverita” musician turned heads with his raunchy Instagram selfie, but he’s no stranger to showing skin. During the Met Gala in May, he turned heads with a backless, custom Jacques white suit coat.

Speaking to People in 2020, Bad Bunny said he embraces his sex appeal, and that the “most important part of being sexy” is “believing it yourself.”

“When I’m on stage or making music is when I feel not only sexy, but empowered and free,” he told the outlet. “Those moments, I feel big. I feel sexy and all of the positive feelings you can imagine.”