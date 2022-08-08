‘The Queens’ of Beyoncé and Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix have spoken: ‘In tears’

All hail the queens of Beyoncé and Madonna’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” who are officially losing their minds over their shout-outs from the supreme Queen Bey.

Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and more have responded on social media to the remix, which crowns a number of female artists — past and present — musical royalty in the style of Madonna’s “Vogue.” The “Queens” edition of Beyoncé's hit single came out on Friday — a week after the buzzy release of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.”

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold / Bessie Smith, Nina Simone,” Beyoncé recites on the track. “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ / Lauryn Hill / Roberta Flack / Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo.”

Later in the song, the Grammy winner continues: “Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah, Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki.”

Saturday on Twitter, a stunned Lizzo wrote, “B— BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME,’ before posting a screenshot of the lyrics and adding, “IM READING IT AND WEEPING ... CANT NOBODY TELL ME S—.”

“I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance and she laughed in my face,” the singer and rapper recalled in a follow-up video. “She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ and laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say ... Bye!”

One of the first women to be mentioned, Santigold, also reacted to the namedrop, tweeting, “Thanks to ... Queen Bey for shouting me out amongst these greats, and even more for takin’ it back!”

“Letting the people KNOW about all these Black women, powerful powerful spirits, many of whom never received the acknowledgment they deserved!” the singer-songwriter added.

In another reaction tweet, Scott — a.k.a. “Jilly from Philly” — said she was “in tears” after listening to the song.

“Y’all know I’m in tears,” she repeated. “You KNOW!!”

Meanwhile on Instagram, Tierra Whack uploaded the track to her grid and wrote, “MY GOOD SIS @beyonce GON ALWAYS SHOW LOVE!”

Others expressed their excitement on their Instagram stories: Keys wrote, “Big love to my sis @beyonce. Let’s go Queens; Elliott wrote, “Ayyyyyye I’m duck walking & vogueing”; and Beyoncé's former Destiny’s Child bandmate Rowland wrote, “So HARD!!!!!”

Elliott extended her celebration to Twitter as well, writing, “I am Humbly Grateful & Honored to be Amongst the names of these Talented/Gifted Women also Big up my sis @Beyonce & @Madonna for this mix & Much love.”

Beyoncé and Madonna’s latest collaboration comes several weeks after the former dropped the original “Break My Soul,” the acclaimed lead single of “Renaissance.” The recording artist has since released five separate remixes of the house jam featuring will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, Nita Aviance and, of course, Madonna.