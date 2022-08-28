The 2022 VMAs are tonight. Here’s everything you need to know

The 2022 Video Music Awards are almost here, just in time for the end of summer.

Tonight, a number of lucky musicians will take the VMAs stage to perform and accept little silver moon men bestowed upon them by fans who voted for them online in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

The MTV awards show is being broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Garden State previously hosted the VMAs in 2019.

“Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music talent at Paramount, said in a statement.

“Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation,” added New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

According to an April press release, health measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic will remain “the number one priority for MTV and Prudential Center,” which has vowed to “implement stringent protocols in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of artists, fans” and others.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the telecast.

What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

The VMAs are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Sunday. Fans can tune into the show on MTV, as well as BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

The main show will also be available to stream via MTV.com with cable login, while the pre-show will start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and Time on MTV, CMT, MTV2, Logo and VH1.

Who’s the host?

Rappers Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj have been tapped to emcee the VMAs this year. MTV has teased “a new and unique approach in contrast from the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years.”

In addition to hosting, Harlow will make his solo VMAs debut as a performer after appearing onstage last year alongside Lil Nas X for a duet of their hit “Industry Baby.”

Minaj, meanwhile, is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her greatest hits during the show.

Who’s nominated?

Harlow, Doja Cat and Harry Styles lead this year’s VMA nominations with eight nods apiece. Trailing close behind are Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven nominations each.

Rounding out the nominees for the top prize, video of the year, are Doja Cat (“Woman”), Drake (“Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Styles (“As It Was”), Lil Nas X and Harlow (“Industry Baby”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Brutal”) and Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”).

In the running for for artist of the year are Bad Bunny, Drake, Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Other leading nominees include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and the Weeknd.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who’s performing?

Among the acts taking the stage at this year’s celebration are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, Lizzo, Panic! at the Disco, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, J Balvin and Blackpink — which will perform its new single, “Pink Venom,” on live TV for the first time in its U.S. awards show debut.

Additionally, Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny — who has the potential to make history as the first non-English-language performer to win artist of the year — will deliver a performance from Yankee Stadium as part of his World’s Hottest Tour.

Rounding out the 2022 lineup are Måneskin, Kane Brown, Marshmello and Khalid. The pre-show will also feature performances from Saucy Santana, Yung Gravy and Dove Cameron.

How can I vote?

You can vote up to 10 times a day for your favorite artists on the VMAs website.