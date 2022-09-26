Feeling ‘stabbing pain’ when breathing, Post Malone hospitalized after fall

Post Malone had to cancel another concert — a Saturday show in Boston this time — informing fans about 30 minutes before showtime that he had been hospitalized.

It’s the latest setback on the hip-hop star’s Twelve Carat Tour, which launched earlier this month and hit a snag when the performer injured his ribs after falling through a hole onstage in St. Louis.

On Saturday, the “Better Now” and “Rockstar” singer told his followers on social media that he was having difficulty breathing and was experiencing “stabbing pain” when he breathes or moves.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story and on Twitter.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

It’s unclear whether Malone was still in the hospital Monday. Representatives for the musician and concert promoter Live Nation did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose full name is Austin Richard Post, apologized repeatedly to his Boston fans and said he felt terrible, but promised to make it up to them. He added that “everyone’s tickets will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now.”

As of press time, the “Circles” singer remained scheduled to perform several times this week: on Tuesday in Cleveland, on Wednesday in Pittsburgh and on Saturday in Detroit.

The abrupt changes in Malone’s tour began with the fifth show on Sept. 17 when Malone fell into a hole during a concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and bruised his ribs during the truncated performance. Afterward, Malone promised fans that he would “continue kicking ass on tour” and maintained his rigorous schedule, going on to perform a show in Columbus, Ohio, the next day, as well as two more shows in Toronto.

He also irreverently acknowledged said hole on Instagram.

To support his fourth and latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” the three-time diamond certified artist kicked off the Twelve Carat Tour in Omaha, Neb., on Sept. 10. The setlist also features his hits “Reputation,” “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and “Cooped Up” from the new album, along with favorites such as “Rockstar,” “Congratulations” and “Better Now.”

