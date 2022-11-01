Hip-hop community pays tribute to Takeoff: ‘Flow unmatched. Talent undeniable’

The hip-hop community is mourning the sudden loss of Takeoff after the Migos rapper died Tuesday in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

BET, Desiigner, Lecrae and Ja Rule were among the first to respond on social media to the “Walk It Talk It” artist’s death. Chart-topping trio Migos is comprised of Quavo, his cousin Offset and his nephew Takeoff.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at a private party at a bowling alley Tuesday when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire.

In Takeoff’s honor, cable channel BET shared a video of Migos performing “Straightenin’” and “Type S—" with Cardi B, who is married to Offset, at the BET Awards last year.

“ONE OF THE GREATEST HIP-HOP GROUPS OF ALL-TIME!” BET tweeted. “Takeoff, your legacy will forever live on through US!

BET also uploaded a clip of Migos performing the song “Avalanche” with the caption, “Flow unmatched. Talent Undeniable. RIP to #TakeOff !”

Shortly after news of Takeoff’s death surfaced, “Panda” rapper Desiigner broke down in tears on Instagram Live and announced he is “done” with rap.

On Twitter, “Coming in Hot” rapper Lecrae wrote, “No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss.” And “Always on Time” rapper Ja Rule tweeted, “Rip Takeoff… this s— has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.”

Others who paid tribute to Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, include Rae Sremmurd, Bow Wow, DJ Premier, Keri Hilson, Def Jam Recordings, Gucci Mane and the NAACP.

“Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Takeoff,” tweeted record label Def Jam.

“Rest in Peace, @1YoungTakeoff,” tweeted “Pretty Girl Rock” singer Hilson. “Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends.”

About a week before Takeoff was killed, Takeoff and Quavo appeared on the podcast “Drink Champs,” where Takeoff expressed a desire to be recognized for his talent while he was still alive. The “Drink Champs” clip has been widely shared on social media in the wake of the recording artist’s death.

“Time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean?” Takeoff says in the video. “I don’t want ’em later on when I ain’t here. ... I want ’em right now, bro.”

See more reactions to Takeoff’s death below.

