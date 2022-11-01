Migos rapper Takeoff dies in Houston shooting

Migos rapper Takeoff died early Tuesday in a shooting outside a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28.

The “Bad and Boujee” artist, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one of the three members comprising the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos. A representative for the artist confirmed the rapper’s death to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The chart-topping trio, featuring Takeoff’s cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, collaborated on many popular singles like “MotorSport” and “Walk It Talk It” with artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who is married to Offset.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling shortly after 2:30 a.m. and one man was found dead on arrival. Police said Wednesday that they would not release the name of the victim until his family was notified and his identity verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The AP reported that dozens of people had gathered on a third-floor balcony outside the bowling alley for a private party before the shooting. Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson told the AP.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at the party when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, reportedly shooting Takeoff.

He and Quavo also performed as the duo “Unc & Phew” and released the music video for “Messy” on Monday.