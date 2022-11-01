Swifties, rise! Taylor Swift is taking ‘Midnights’ on the road with U.S. stadium tour

Taylor Swift is taking “Midnights” on the road.

Just a day after making Billboard history, the “Lavender Haze” singer announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that she will embark on her sixth concert tour.

“Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the ‘Eras’ tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

Swift will launch the tour in U.S. stadiums on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. — the same place she kicked off her 2018 Reputation tour. So far, 28 dates have been announced across the country that will take the tour into August when she closes out the first leg with two shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 4 and 5.

She will release international dates later.

The Grammy winner has also tapped a number of “brilliant opening acts” for the tour, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

“And really, I’m just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say thank you for everything,” she added.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Prospective concertgoers will have to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to register for presale tickets now through Nov. 9. Once they receive a code, they will be able to purchase tickets on Nov. 15. Those tickets will start at $49 and go up to $449. VIP packages start at $199 and go up to $899.

Verified fans from Swift’s Lover Fest tour will also receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale once registered with the same Ticketmaster account as the previous purchase.

All other public ticket sales begin Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Swift’s announcement comes more than a week after she released her tenth studio album, “Midnights,” on Oct. 20. The singer announced the album back in August during an acceptance speech at the Video Music Awards.

In a statement after the show, she described “Midnights” as a “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.”

Leading up to the release, Swift teased fans by trickling details about the album — including writing credits for boyfriend Joe Alwyn and “The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz.

“Midnights” made its grand entrance by briefly crashing Spotify and treating fans to bonus tracks and a companion music video for the single “Anti-Hero.”

Times critic Mikael Wood wrote that “Midnights” “returns to an earlier Swift mode in both sonic and lyrical terms.”

Adding to the excitement around “Midnights” was the album’s commercial success. Swift’s new album broke records on Spotify last week and on Monday, the singer became the first artist to fully occupy the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Swift tweeted on Monday.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

Swift’s upcoming tour comes amid critical and commercial hype for “Midnight” and more than four years since her “Reputation” tour in 2018.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.