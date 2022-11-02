Double the icons! Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks will mix piano and gold dust at one-off gig

Let’s call it the double bill nobody saw coming.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will join forces for a one-off stadium show in Arlington, Texas, next spring.

“Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023,” Nicks posted Wednesday on social media, including the on-sale time and date for tickets to the AT&T Stadium show. “More soon!”

Joel’s team posted essentially the same message, minus Nicks’ excitement, promoting the show billed as “Two Icons, One Night.” The show is set for April 8, 2023, at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“The spectacular one-night-only show marks the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Texas,” a press release posted on Joel’s website said.

The two artists have both been putting out records since the early 1970s. Among their many albums, the Piano Man’s “The Stranger” and the Gold Dust Woman’s Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours” both came out in 1977.

Since 2014, Joel has had a residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and recently added a January 2023 show there. Nicks toured in 2022, performing at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl early last month.

Tickets for the Arlington show go on sale Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Pacific via Live Nation and Seat Geek.