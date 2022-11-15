The ‘definitive’ Nipsey Hussle docuseries is underway, thanks in part to LeBron James

Nipsey Hussle’s incredible life will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries.

LeBron James’ media company SpringHill has partnered with Marathon Films, the production company created by Hussle, to retell the life story of the Crenshaw-bred mogul. The series will include interviews with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Lauren London and more, along with previously-unseen footage of Hussle.

One9, an Emmy-nominated director for his work on “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later,” will direct the film. He also serves as an executive producer with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron, along with Hussle’s children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.

Larrance “Rance” Dopson, the CEO of acclaimed music ensemble 1500 Or Nothin’, will compose the music. There was no word on when the series would air.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” LeBron James said in a press release. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” added Nipsey’s older brother Samiel. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Earlier this year, Hussle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 35th birthday. Rappers Roddy Ricch, YG, Saweetie and more came out to celebrate him, while his life partner Lauren London shared words of encouragement in his honor.

“Nip would have been honored by this moment,” London said at the ceremony. “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.

Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing store near the intersection of Crenshaw and Slauson. His killer, Eric Holder Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder in July 2022 and has yet to be sentenced.