R&B singer B. Smyth, known for ‘Twerkaholic,’ dies of respiratory failure at age 28

R&B singer B. Smyth, who is best known for songs “Twerkaholic” and “Ride Good,” has died at age 28.

In a video posted on the singer’s Instagram page, his older brother Denzil said in the caption that he died Thursday morning of “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.”

“I’m just making this video for the behalf of my family and we ask right now in this particular moment that you guys respect our wishes of privacy and we accept all the love and condolences on his behalf,” Denzil said in the Instagram post. “It’s a tough time right now.”

B. Smyth (real name Brandon Smith) was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1994. More than 10 years ago, Smith kicked off his career posting covers of popular songs by Michael Jackson, Miguel and Rihanna on his YouTube page. From there he signed to Motown records and connected with fellow R&B star Ne-Yo.

Advertisement

In 2012, Smith released his first single “Leggo,” featuring 2 Chainz. In the music video, the singer also showed off his dance skills.

A year later, he dropped his debut EP “The Florida Files,” which featured six original tracks including “Win Win,” a collaboration with rapper Future.

Smith told Complex in 2013, that “it’s definitely dope” working with major rap artists.

“To go from being a fan to being amongst them as my peers and doing records with them, it’s really a blessing for me,” he said.

“Twerkaholic,” one of the singer’s most popular songs, debuted in 2014 and has racked up 17 million views on YouTube to date. In the following years, Smith released nine singles including “Creep” with Young Thug, “Love Killa,” and “Gold Wrappers” featuring Rick Ross.

He released the albums “It’s Yours For The Summer” in 2021, and “Unreleased...” in April. In the final week of October, Smith revisited “Twerkaholic” with the followup “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2.”

In the Instagram video on Thursday, Denzil said his brother watched people dance to the new song in social media videos while he received treatment in the intensive care unit.

“It really brought him a big smile to his face,” Denzil said.

The singer’s brother said B. Smyth spoke plenty about “how much he loved his fans and how much his fans loved him.” Details about the singer’s funeral service in Florida, including livestream information, will follow, he added.

In 2013, B. Smyth told Complex that he would like to go on tour and said that his song “Leggo” was just the beginning.

“There’s real talent here, real music and substance that’s going to set me apart from everyone else,” he said. “I sing, I dance, and I write but I feel like my music is great and people are going to gravitate to it. People will see I’m not just a gimmick. I’m not a gimmick.”