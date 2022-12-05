The pandemic was no match for Jill Scott: Her 20th-anniversary tour resumes next year

Jill Scott will head out on what she’s now dubbing her 23rd-anniversary tour, which will wrap in Los Angeles over the summer.

The “So Gone” and “Golden” singer-songwriter, whose plans to mount a 20th-anniversary tour in 2020 were derailed by the pandemic, will kick off the Who Is Jill Scott? Words & Sound Vol. 1 tour in Augusta, Ga., on Feb. 28.

And she’ll cap it off locally at the Hollywood Bowl on June 22.

In between, the three-time Grammy Award winner will make stops in cities such as Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit and Nashville. She’ll return to Georgia for additional shows in Savannah and Atlanta, and then head to North and South Carolina, among other states.

“The response has been completely overwhelming with requests to bring the ‘Who Is Jill Scott?’ anniversary tour to more cities and more countries. And you know what? I’m gonna do it,” the R&B star said in a video to fans posted on her website and social media pages on Monday.

“I’m bringing the show where you want me to. I can’t wait to see you,” she said.

The soul singer has also set up multi-show residencies in her hometown of Philadelphia and in Washington, D.C. She’ll play two nights at the Met in Philadelphia in March and a pair of back-to-back concerts in D.C. at the MGM National Harbor on Mother’s Day weekend in May. (Her Philly stops will be part of a fundraiser at the Arden Theatre in support of the singer’s nonprofit, the Blues Babe Foundation.)

The 50-year-old musician is touring in celebration of her double platinum debut album, “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Vol. 1,” which notched her three Grammy Award nominations in 2001, including best new artist (she lost that prize to Shelby Lynne). Scott then followed up her debut with “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2" in 2004 and “The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3" in 2007.

Scott is even better off the record The singer’s live show exceeds the albums, and her risque asides exceed what can be printed.

The “First Wives Club” and “Black Lightning” actor embarked on her 20th-anniversary tour in 2020.

“My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” Scott said in the Monday announcement from concert producer, Live Nation Urban. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

The vocalist also appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Monday and said she was feeling nervous about taking the stage again.

“I’m terrified,” she said. “It matters to me so I’m nervous. It’s been two years. I haven’t really been on many stages, so there’s a lot of preparation internally as well as externally. I gotta get on the treadmill and sing on it.”

Presales for her new tour begin Tuesday.

