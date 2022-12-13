Advertisement
Share
Music

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Tina Turner’s ‘beloved’ son Ronnie Turner

A man dressed in black stands at a wooden lectern and speaks into a microphone next to a woman dressed in black.
Ronnie Turner and wife Afida Turner speak at a 2007 memorial for his father, Ike Turner. Ronnie Turner died last week.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

An autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.

The death was categorized as natural.

Ronnie Turner was 62 when he died last Thursday. He was found struggling to breathe on the sidewalk in front of his Encino home, the LAPD told the New York Post. Moments later, he stopped breathing altogether and bystanders attempted CPR, TMZ reported.

Tina Turner in the documentary "Tina."

Movies

Review: Tina Turner is ready to leave the past behind in the stirring documentary ‘Tina’

The documentary “Tina” follows singer Tina Turner from her beginnings to “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and beyond.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call, TMZ said, but Turner was declared dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The son of rock ‘n’ roll icons Ike and Tina Turner, Ronnie reportedly had health issues but did not reveal any specific diagnosis prior to his death.

Tina Turner posted a tribute to her son last week on Instagram, sharing a portrait of herself with her eyes closed and writing, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

His wife, Afida Turner, also penned a tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Tina and Ronnie, whom she called “a true angel” with a “huge soul.”

Adrienne Warner as the wigged lioness in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical."

Entertainment & Arts

How the Tina Turner musical made it to Broadway, and why Ike isn’t the villain

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” seems like a no-brainer, but the singer wasn’t always keen on the idea. And the transfer from London required tweaks.

“My husband my best friend my baby I was your mummy, your nurse your little monster,” Afida Turner wrote in all caps, sprinkling emojis among the words. “I did the best to the end. ... This is very very very bad I am very mad. This is a tragedy U with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and [Alline.] Rest in paradise. So unfair.”

The couple were married in March 2007.

Ronnie’s brother Craig, Tina Turner’s eldest son, with saxophonist Raymond Hill, died in 2018 of suicide. Ike Turner died in 2007 of a cocaine overdose. Alline Bullock, Tina Turner’s older sister, died in 2010.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement