Advertisement
Music

Confused about Rivers Cuomo’s recent tweets? This AI bot might be behind them

A man in glasses smiles during a red carpet
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo at the world premiere of “Frozen 2” in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been on a Twitter roll this week — sort of.

The rocker, who posted sparingly earlier this year, fired off more than 50 tweets Monday morning. Within an hour, he posted about “#FemboyAnthem,” estrogen and the English rock band Arctic Monkeys.

His erratic posting continued Tuesday and Wednesday, with dozens of new posts shared in less than an hour. On Twitter, Cuomo seemingly teased a new album and replied to fans — even if they didn’t address him.

Advertisement

“Haha yep, I feel ya,” he said in nonreply tweet on Wednesday. “I’m stoked for you to hear the new Weezer album. It’s gonna be lit.”

Additionally, this week’s tweets have featured outdated hashtags (#YOLO) and uncharacteristic emojis, which were absent from Cuomo’s previous posts.

So what could be behind the Weezer singer’s dramatic Twitter shift? Try artificial intelligence.

Days before the influx of tweets, Cuomo shared he was experimenting with the AI program known as ChatGPT. According to AI lab OpenAI, ChatGPT is a chatbot that seeks to mimic conversation.

The band Weezer in the studio

Music

It’s not ‘Pinkerton.’ But Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo gets pretty emo on ‘OK Human’

On Weezer’s new ‘OK Human,’ frontman Rivers Cuomo, aided by a 38-piece orchestra, set aside irony and artifice to craft a more inward-looking album.

On Dec. 5, the singer tweeted that he used GPT to write a song based on a new Weezer single “to see how they compare.” For fans, the difference was pretty evident.

Weezer’s lyrics for its new song “I Want A Dog” featured rhymes and emotional ups-and-downs. The AI seemed to write a simpler, cheerier tune about a pup.

Cuomo then had the AI tech promote the new song on Twitter.

“I’m so excited to announce the release of Weezer’s pawsome new song, I Want a Dog,” said the AI-generated tweet. “It’s from our upcoming album #SZNZ: Winter out Dec 21. We think it’s ruffin’ amazing.”

Shortly after the tweet published, Cuomo replied with a disclaimer.

“This tweet was composed by GPT-3. I’m not sure what ‘ruffin’ amazing’ means but I kinda like it,” he said.

Since GPT’s first tweet last Thursday, it seems Cuomo has given the AI full agency over his Twitter account. Representatives for Cuomo and Weezer did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Thursday.

However, with more replies to phantom fans and promotion for Weezer’s “OK Human” album (which dropped in January 2021) it’s clear that Cuomo’s current Twitter presence has users scratching their heads.

“I’m absolutely losing my mind over rivers Cuomo’s twitter. it’s like a f— lament configuration, i can’t stop thinking about how bizarre it is,” tweeted streamer Iain.

CULVER CITY, CA-FEBRUARY 15, 2019: Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is photographed at the bands rehearsal space in Culver City on February 15, 2019. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Being Rivers Cuomo: Why Weezer’s frontman put his life into a spreadsheet

Rivers Cuomo opened the door to his home in Santa Monica and said he had something to show me.

“rivers cuomo might have the most confusing twitter feed of all time,” said another Twitter user.

“can someone please explain rivers cuomo’s twitter to me, they’re all written like it’s live transcription at some kind of bizzare q&a event,” wrote @scaredworried.

See more reactions to Cuomo’s Twitter page below.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement