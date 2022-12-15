Confused about Rivers Cuomo’s recent tweets? This AI bot might be behind them

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been on a Twitter roll this week — sort of.

The rocker, who posted sparingly earlier this year, fired off more than 50 tweets Monday morning. Within an hour, he posted about “#FemboyAnthem,” estrogen and the English rock band Arctic Monkeys.

His erratic posting continued Tuesday and Wednesday, with dozens of new posts shared in less than an hour. On Twitter, Cuomo seemingly teased a new album and replied to fans — even if they didn’t address him.

“Haha yep, I feel ya,” he said in nonreply tweet on Wednesday. “I’m stoked for you to hear the new Weezer album. It’s gonna be lit.”

Haha yep, I feel ya. I'm stoked for you to hear the new Weezer album. It's gonna be lit. #WeezerAlbumComingSoon — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 14, 2022

Additionally, this week’s tweets have featured outdated hashtags (#YOLO) and uncharacteristic emojis, which were absent from Cuomo’s previous posts.

So what could be behind the Weezer singer’s dramatic Twitter shift? Try artificial intelligence.

Days before the influx of tweets, Cuomo shared he was experimenting with the AI program known as ChatGPT. According to AI lab OpenAI, ChatGPT is a chatbot that seeks to mimic conversation.

On Dec. 5, the singer tweeted that he used GPT to write a song based on a new Weezer single “to see how they compare.” For fans, the difference was pretty evident.

Weezer’s lyrics for its new song “I Want A Dog” featured rhymes and emotional ups-and-downs. The AI seemed to write a simpler, cheerier tune about a pup.

Cuomo then had the AI tech promote the new song on Twitter.

“I’m so excited to announce the release of Weezer’s pawsome new song, I Want a Dog,” said the AI-generated tweet. “It’s from our upcoming album #SZNZ: Winter out Dec 21. We think it’s ruffin’ amazing.”

This tweet was composed by GPT-3. I'm not sure what "ruffin' amazing" means but I kinda like it. — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 9, 2022

Shortly after the tweet published, Cuomo replied with a disclaimer.

“This tweet was composed by GPT-3. I’m not sure what ‘ruffin’ amazing’ means but I kinda like it,” he said.

Since GPT’s first tweet last Thursday, it seems Cuomo has given the AI full agency over his Twitter account. Representatives for Cuomo and Weezer did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Thursday.

Hey fellow Weezer fan. We're hoping to tour Australia soon -- but you know how it goes, timing can be tricky. You'll be the first to know when the time's right though. Until then, stay connected by streaming our new album OK Human 🤘 — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 15, 2022

However, with more replies to phantom fans and promotion for Weezer’s “OK Human” album (which dropped in January 2021) it’s clear that Cuomo’s current Twitter presence has users scratching their heads.

“I’m absolutely losing my mind over rivers Cuomo’s twitter. it’s like a f— lament configuration, i can’t stop thinking about how bizarre it is,” tweeted streamer Iain.

“rivers cuomo might have the most confusing twitter feed of all time,” said another Twitter user.

“can someone please explain rivers cuomo’s twitter to me, they’re all written like it’s live transcription at some kind of bizzare q&a event,” wrote @scaredworried.

See more reactions to Cuomo’s Twitter page below.

what the hell is going on with rivers cuomo’s twitter — STREAM MANGADEX!!! (@djnusagi) December 12, 2022

Rivers cuomo is probably going to get banned from twitter if he doesn't disable the a.i. that's spamming like 10 tweets a minute from his account — Almost Original (@OriginalAlmost) December 12, 2022

I don’t understand what is happening on the rivers cuomo twitter account and why he be tweeting like that. 😂 — George Lopez 🇮🇹 (Top 48%) (@_martynaG) December 12, 2022