Goodbye, ‘Daily Show.’ Hello, Grammys: Trevor Noah back to host music’s biggest night

Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” run may have come to an end, but his tenure as Grammys host lives on.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that the comedian will return in 2023 to emcee music’s biggest night for the third year in a row. The hosting announcement comes exactly one week after Noah took his final “Daily Show” bow.

“I don’t think it’s normal to host [the Grammys] once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this,” Noah said in a new interview with Billboard.

“It is thrilling. For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there. It has also been interesting because of the journey. The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in L.A. — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are set to air live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Among the top nominees are Beyoncé — who leads the pack with nine nods — Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Adele, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Future.

In September, Noah announced he would be leaving “The Daily Show” after hosting the Comedy Central program for seven years. Earlier this month, the cable network tapped a number of celebrity guest hosts — including Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Wanda Sykes — to helm the show on a rotating basis while the search continues for Noah’s permanent replacement.

Noah will begin his next chapter with a 28-city stand-up comedy tour across the United States, launching in late January.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill in the audience ... and then I look at this now,” Noah said during his last “Daily Show” episode.

“I don’t take it for granted, ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate ... Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion ... even if it’s a critique — doesn’t even have to be praise ... I want to say I appreciate those people. Even the people who hate-watch — we still got the ratings. Thank you. I’m eternally grateful to you.”