Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline 2023 Just Like Heaven festival

A female rock singer in a cape performs onstage
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
(Medios y Media / Getty Images)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
New York indie-rock stalwarts the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the 2023 Just Like Heaven festival.

The third edition of the Goldenvoice concert is set for Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 13.

Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83 and Azealia Banks are among the other acts announced on Tuesday. MGMT will perform its 2007 debut album, “Oracular Spectacular,” in full.

The inaugural Just Like Heaven festival took place in Long Beach in 2019 and didn’t return until 2022 because of the pandemic. Interpol headlined last year, with supporting sets from Modest Mouse, the Shins, M.I.A. and more.

General admission tickets for the festival start at $149, while VIP tickets start at $369.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

