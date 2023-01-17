Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline 2023 Just Like Heaven festival

New York indie-rock stalwarts the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the 2023 Just Like Heaven festival.

The third edition of the Goldenvoice concert is set for Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 13.

Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83 and Azealia Banks are among the other acts announced on Tuesday. MGMT will perform its 2007 debut album, “Oracular Spectacular,” in full.

Advertisement

register now to access passes on jan 20 at https://t.co/I1diy5dPAZ 💫 meet us at our pasadena paradise saturday, may 13 pic.twitter.com/X204EUtGy4 — Just Like Heaven Fest (@JLHeavenFest) January 17, 2023

The inaugural Just Like Heaven festival took place in Long Beach in 2019 and didn’t return until 2022 because of the pandemic. Interpol headlined last year, with supporting sets from Modest Mouse, the Shins, M.I.A. and more.

General admission tickets for the festival start at $149, while VIP tickets start at $369.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.