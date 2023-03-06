Woman dies and 9 people are injured in stampede at GloRilla’s Rochester concert

A woman was killed and several concertgoers were injured Sunday during a crowd surge at a Rochester, N.Y., concert featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened,” the Grammy-nominated GloRilla tweeted late Sunday. “praying everybody is ok”

As the show at Rochester’s Main Street Armory ended just after 11 p.m., false fears of a shooting sent attendees pushing toward the exits, killing a 33-year-old woman and injuring nine others, Rochester police said Monday in a news briefing, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Police Chief David M. Smith said that authorities “do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.”

“What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” he said.

Once police made their way inside the venue, they found three women with critical injuries. The 33-year-old died at a hospital and the other two were in critical condition Monday, police said. Seven others were taken to hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Smith said.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Mayor Malik D. Evans called the fatal stampede “a tragedy of epic proportions” and promised a thorough investigation would “hold people accountable.”

Several potential causes for the fatal surge, including “crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors,” are being investigated, police said.

Memphis rapper GloRilla, 23, was nominated for a rap performance Grammy Award this year for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. She also performed in the all-star hip-hop tribute last month at the awards show.

Sunday’s death is the latest in crowd-surge fatalities during high-profile events. Ten people died during Travis Scott’s annual AstroWorld festival in Houston in 2021, and last November more than 150 people died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul.