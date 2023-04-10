‘The magic word is smash’: Marvel’s ‘Rogers: The Musical’ comes to California Adventure

The fictional Avengers musical from “Hawkeye” isn’t so fictional anymore.

Disney announced Monday that “Rogers: The Musical” will open at California Adventure‘s Hyperion Theater this summer in Anaheim. The production is billed as a 30-minute stage adaptation of the cheesy superhero musical featured in the pilot episode of Marvel’s “Hawkeye.”

According to a Disney Parks Blog post, “Rogers: The Musical” will chronicle Steve Rogers’ heroic journey to becoming Captain America. The show will also feature fan-favorite Marvel characters Nick Fury, Peggy Carter and “select members of the Avengers.”

In addition to “Save the City” — the showstopping number depicted in “Hawkeye” and based on the New York battle scene from the first “Avengers” movie — the musical will include a rendition of “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The production will also feature five new original songs.

Marvel enthusiasts have been calling for a real-life version of “Rogers: The Musical” since the first episode of “Hawkeye” premiered at the end of 2021 on Disney+. In the series, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) attends a Broadway production of “Rogers: The Musical” and cringes at its corny portrayals of Hawkeye, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man and Captain America.

Last year, fans were treated to a surprise encore performance of “Save the City” at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Starting June 30, “Rogers: The Musical” will enjoy an unspecified, limited run at Disney California Adventure. The Disney Parks Blog announcement notes that performances will be held “Tuesday through Saturday most weeks.” More details about show times — as well as food, beverages and merchandise inspired by “Rogers: The Musical” — will be revealed closer to opening day.