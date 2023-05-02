Snoop Dogg coming to Hollywood Bowl to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Doggystyle’

Few albums define Los Angeles like Snoop Dogg’s debut, 1993’s “Doggystyle.” For its 30th anniversary, Snoop and his producer/mentor Dr. Dre will celebrate the landmark LP at the city’s preeminent music venue: the Hollywood Bowl.

Snoop and Dre, who is billed as the show’s producer, will take the famed stage for two nights, June 27 and 28. They’ll be backed by the ReCollective Orchestra (a group of Black classical musicians led by conductor Derrick Hodge) and joined by a parade of special guests.

“Doggystyle,” released on Death Row Records (which Snoop now owns), captured the young Long Beach MC at the precipice of a signature L.A. sound: Dre’s slow-rolling funk coupled with Snoop’s laconic delivery and deliriously raw lyrics. Featuring the singles “Gin and Juice,” “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” and “Murder Was the Case,” the gangsta-rap classic debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Snoop and Dre were two of the centerpieces of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where they paid homage to South L.A.’s music history. And on Saturday, Snoop appeared at the Bowl to help celebrate fellow weed aficionado Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday, as the two performed Nelson’s “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

Tickets for Snoop Dogg & Friends at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.