Police detain man who tried to drop off flowers at Lady Gaga’s Malibu residence

Lady Gaga poses in red lipstick, dark eye makeup and a sheer black dress with a silver collar.
Police recently responded to a call at Lady Gaga’s Malibu residence.
(Ashley Landis / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Police recently detained a man who attempted to drop off flowers at Lady Gaga‘s Malibu residence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday that officers responded to a 911 call made Thursday by a person on the singer’s property and launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests were made, and the man was released after police determined that no crime was committed.

According to TMZ, Gaga’s security team told police that the same man often visits her Malibu home to deliver “little gifts.” One of Gaga’s security guards reportedly was the person who called 911 last week.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

It’s unclear whether the “Chromatica” artist was home during the incident. In early April, Gaga wrapped production on “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the musical sequel to 2019’s “Joker,” starring the Grammy winner and Oscar nominee as the villainous Harley Quinn.

Behind-the-scenes photos of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix filming the movie around New York City flooded social media and generated hype for the project last month. Phoenix is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role as Joker alongside fellow returning cast member Zazie Beetz.

Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker: Folie à Deux” is expected to open in October 2024.

