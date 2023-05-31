Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw sets return to Dodger Stadium after four years

Tyler, the Creator confirmed the return of his Camp Flog Gnaw music festival after four years.

Angelenos, it seems that Tyler, the Creator and his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will see you again — real soon.

The annual hip-hop festival will return to Dodger Stadium for two days this fall after a four-year hiatus, the “Igor” rapper announced Wednesday on social media. The new Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be held Nov. 11-12.

Tyler, the Creator (real name Tyler Okonma) and the Flog Gnaw account shared matching festival posters to their Instagram stories. The rapper also shared a photo collage of him holding up a Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023 pin.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Tyler and the Camp Flog Gnaw website teased a return with a video also featuring Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem posing outside Dodger Stadium and rapping across London to their song “The Hillbillies.”

Camp Flog Gnaw got its start in the fall of 2012. Part music festival, part carnival with games and rides, Camp Flog Gnaw was formerly known as the Odd Future, or OFWGKTA Carnival, named after the L.A.-based creative group whose members include Tyler, the Creator; Syd, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

The festival debuted in September 2012 as a one-day event at Club Nokia (known now as the Novo) where a handful of rappers performed. Since then, Camp Flog Gnaw has grown into a bona fide multi-day music festival with multiple stages and a variety of artists.

Music Odd Future announces carnival at Club Nokia Odd Future announces carnival at Club Nokia

Chance the Rapper, Snoop Dogg, Kali Uchis, Solange and the late Mac Miller are among the stars who have played Flog Gnaw.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 was a sold-out event that featured performances by the since-disbanded Brockhampton, as well as H.E.R., 21 Savage and Drake, though some attendees weren’t fans of that last one.

The “God’s Plan” rapper turned out to be Flog Gnaw’s mystery headliner, to the dismay of many fans who were hoping for Frank Ocean, who had not performed a live concert since 2017. After facing a wave of boos, Drake cut his set short.

In a statement following Drake’s performance, Tyler, the Creator addressed the controversy.

“Yall represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash,” he wrote, before comparing the incident to “cancel culture in real life.”

A lineup will be announced at a later date. Advance ticket sales begin Friday at noon Pacific. More information can be found at CampFlogGnaw.com