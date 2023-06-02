Snoop Dogg postpones Hollywood Bowl shows in support of writers’ strike

Snoop Dogg’s scheduled shows at the Hollywood Bowl, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his landmark album “Doggystyle,” have been postponed to October.

Snoop was set to take the stage for two nights on June 26 and 27, along with several guests and a full orchestra, but announced Friday that he and producer Dr. Dre would postpone the concerts in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“Hollywood Bowl, June 26-27, we gotta move that date,” Snoop said on Instagram. “Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna push it back to October 20th and 21st.”

Advertisement

Snoop and Dre offered tangible support for the writers as well on Friday, sending a food truck to picketers outside Paramount Studios.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2. The guild has argued that writers’ median pay has significantly decreased amid the shift to streaming, and that the growth of “mini-rooms,” which bring on less writers for a shorter time frame, have further hampered their ability to make a living.

The writers’ strike is on; here’s what to know Hollywood has been on edge over rising expectations that the Writers Guild of America will stage its first strike since the 100-day walkout of 2007-08. Now that writers have, what’s next?

Last month, speaking at a conference, Snoop compared the writers’ plight to that of music artists, and urged musicians to unify and push for a bigger cut of the revenue generated by the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

“Streaming gotta get their s— together,” he said. “Can somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams, and not get a billion dollars?”

Previously purchased tickets for the Hollywood Bowl shows are valid for the new dates. For other ticket options, including exchange, account credit, donation or refund, contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org.