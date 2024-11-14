Latin Grammys 2024: Juan Luis Guerra and Edgar Barrera win big, Jon Bon Jovi performs

The 2024 Latin Grammys proved to be a night full of heartfelt tributes and moments of camaraderie. From the sincere exchange between Carlos Vives and Jon Bon Jovi to the emotional tribute from Alejandro Fernandez to his father, Vicente, the 25th anniversary award show stands as a quarter-century of celebrating Latin music.

Live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Vives, the Colombian singer-songwriter and this year’s Latin Grammy person of the year, opened the awards show with a lively medley of his hits, including “A La Tierra del Olvido” and “Volvi a Nacer.” Starting the three-hour spectacle with tropical flair, the ceremony brought the audience to its feet, tears to winners’ faces and nostalgic moments.

Carlos Vives, left, and Jon Bon Jovi smile after Vives received the person of the year award at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards ceremony on Thursday in Miami. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

The first Latin Grammy of the night went to Carin León for contemporary Mexican music album “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1” — a new category for the ceremony.

“Our only mission is to keep putting Mexican music on top,” León said, thanking everyone who made his win possible. “Arriba Mexico and regional Mexican.”

Carin León with his Latin Grammy for best contemporary Mexican music album. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

With the continual rise of musica Mexicana, the ceremony made space for many performances from Mexican artists — from Becky G to siblings Angela and Leonardo Aguilar’s fiery performance of “Por la Contraction,” written by Edgar Barrera, Grupo Frontera’s norteño serenade of “El Amor de Mi Vida” (which received an award for regional song) and Leon’s choir-backed set.

Other wins forMexican subgenres included Grupo Frontera’s “El Comienzo” for norteño album, Chiquis’ “Diamantes” for banda album and Alejandro Fernandez’s “Te Llevo En La Sangre” for ranchero/mariachi album.

About halfway through the show, the stage lighting emulated a starry night sky as a tribute to the Latin music pioneers who have passed. Leonel Garcia and Reik performed a tribute to Juan Gabriel with a soulful rendition of “Hasta que te Conoci,” as a black-and-white image of a smiling Divo de Juarez appeared behind them.

Next, Carlos Rivera and David Bisbal honored Jose Jose by performing the ballad “El Triste.” The set concluded with Fernandez commemorating his late father, Vicente. Backed by an entire mariachi, images of the pair appeared as the son sang the final notes of “No Me Sé Rajar.” The presentation received a standing ovation.

Carlos Rivera and David Bisbal perform. (Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for the Latin Recording Academy)

One of the ceremony’s driving forces was Vives himself. From opening the show to receiving the person of the year award, all eyes were on the 63-year-old entertainer. Over his three-decade-long career, he has collected 18 Latin Grammys, two Grammys and has sold millions of albums worldwide. He has left his mark on Latin music by introducing modern pop and rock sounds to traditional Colombian folk music. He has also dedicated a large part of his career to giving back to his hometown of Santa Marta, Colombia, with his foundation Tras La Perla.

Jon Bon Jovi, the 2024 Grammys person of the year, presented his friend Vives with the award saying, “Your legacy reaches far beyond the stage, making an impact not only in your community but around the world, and that’s one of the many reasons you are so deserving of this award.”

Vives accepted the recognition and thanked his “old friend” Bon Jovi and said, “Music does not have borders. The rhythms and genres are like trees. … We see that the roots are connected and we’re all connected through the roots.”

The 62-year-old American rocker appeared later in the show alongside Pitbull atop a raised platform to perform a mashup of their respective hits “It’s My Life” and “Now or Never.” Bringing the energy level to its peak, the unexpected duo brought the “once in a lifetime” feeling to the 25th anniversary.

Pitbull, left, and Bon Jovi share a duet. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Latin Recording Academy)

The night also included performances highlighting a new generation of female artists, including Kali Uchis, Elena Rose and Emilia in addition to another set by Latin pop-funk band Darumas and a performance by the Warning, the all-female rock band from Mexico introduced by Juanes.

As for other notable wins, Karol G won urban album for “Mañana”; Draco Rosa took home two awards, one for rock/pop album and also for rock song; and Taubert was crowned best new artist. “Derrumbe” by Jorge Drexler won song of the year. Juan Luis Guerra’s “Mambo 23” was awarded record of the year, and his album “Radio Güira” was awarded album of the year and best merengue/bachata album — making him a 27-time Latin Grammy winner.

“It’s a grand privilege to be nominated,” said Guerra who celebrated other artists and a higher power who inspired his album. “I love you, admire you. … The idea of ‘Radio Güira’ came directly from Jesus. Glory to God.”

Christian Nodal, Angela Aguilar, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira arrive at the awards ceremony (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Other awards came earlier in the day as part of the pre-Latin Grammy Awards ceremony. Awarded for singles or tracks, Bizarrap y Shakira took a gramophone for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 (Tiesto Remix),” for best Latin electronic music performance. Bizarrap accepted the recognition and thanked his collaborators.

“This is good. I got to know musica electronica thanks to Tiesto,” said Bizarrap, who acknowledged his admiration for Tiesto, which began early in his life. “We won last year, but this award allows us to continue sharing the music. Shakira, who is the queen, I’d like to wish her much success on her [upcoming] tour.”

The Argentine-born singer-rapper Nathy Peluso, along with Devonté Hynes, took the honors for best alternative song, “El dia que perdi mi Juventud” from “Grasa.”

“Music has saved me,” Peluso said as she accepted her trophy and recalled that the song was born during an early dawn when she remembered her youth. “The best way to save ourselves is through music, always. A toast to music from the heart.”

Later in the day ceremony, the 29-year-old also received the best rap/hip hop song for “Aprender A Amar,” the hard-hitting anthem of self-love.

Up against the likes of Karol G, Bad Bunny and Bizzarap, Trueno’s “Tranky Funky” won for best urban fusion performance. “Perro Negro,” the rhythmic track off Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album with Feid, was recognized for best reggaeton performance. The featured Colombian reggaetonero was present to accept the award.

Trueno won for best urban fusion performance for “Tranky Funky.” (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

”Que chimba. … For those dreaming of making urban music, leave the streets and keep making reggaeton. I love you, God bless you,” Feid said, before yelling out a “Viva Colombia!”

Edgar Barrera entered this year’s Latin Grammys as the artist with the most nominations, with nine. By the end of the show, he brought home three awards — producer and songwriter of the year as well as recognition for regional song.

“I can’t believe this. I admire all those nominated. … They are inspirations for me. and I want to thank the academy for this recognition and those artists who I work with who give me the opportunity to guide them and who let me be a producer in their careers.”