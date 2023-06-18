Quincy Jones released from hospital in ‘great spirits’ after health scare

Quincy Jones was recently transported to the hospital after experiencing a health scare.

Paramedics transported Jones, 90, from his Los Angeles home to the emergency room on Saturday after the renowned musician reacted badly to some food he ate and called 911 just to be safe, a representative for the Grammy-winning record producer told TMZ.

He was released from the hospital shortly thereafter once doctors determined he was OK. The composer never lost consciousness and was in “great spirits” by the time he left the hospital, his rep told TMZ.

A spokesperson for Jones did not immediately respond Sunday to The Times’ request for comment.

One of the most respected and influential figures in American music, Jones has collaborated with and shaped the careers of countless artists, from Miles Davis and Duke Ellington to Ray Charles and Michael Jackson.

In January 2022, the beloved virtuoso released a 10-volume album, “Milestones of a Legend,” encompassing nearly 200 of his greatest jazz recordings from the 50s and early 60s — a small sampling from his illustrious, decades-long career.

And Jones’ influence is not limited to the music industry. He has also served as a producer on a number of film and TV projects, including a recent reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and an upcoming remake of “The Color Purple.”