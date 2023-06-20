Tyga used ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in new song, is roasted for reusing ‘Under Pressure’ sample

Compton rapper Tyga was criticized for sampling “Ice Ice Baby,” which infamously sampled David Bowie and Queen’s 1981 hit “Under Pressure.”

Tyga is under pressure after sharing a behind-the-scenes snippet of an upcoming collaboration, then getting roasted by fans for remaking a remake.

The “Rack City” and “Taste” rapper posted a TikTok of himself last week in a recording studio where he was playing back his flow over a sample of Vanilla Ice’s 1990 single “Ice Ice Baby” — better known to audiophiles for the unauthorized sampling of Queen and David Bowie’s 1981 hit “Under Pressure.” That infamous sampling famously resulted in a lawsuit because Vanilla Ice did not initially give Bowie or the legendary rock band writing credits on the track.

And Tyga’s as-yet-untitled song was not received as well as expected. Listeners promptly took to the comments section — and Twitter too — to offer their reviews, with many dragging the 33-year-old hip-hop star for the “terrible” track and lack of originality. Tyga has already used Los del Río’s ubiquitous 1995 global smash “Macarena” as the base for his 2021 track “Ayy Macarena” and several of his songs, including “Ayo,” “Freaky Deaky” and “Sunshine,” also heavily lean on samples.

“keep it unreleased,” one TikTok user said, with another adding, “Tyga becoming professional of remixing classics.”

“inspired by vanilla ice stolen from Queen,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Freddie Mercury’s estate might have something to say...” tweeted another.

“It’s a vibe. But we are about to lose another classic song,” a TikTok user observed, likely referring to the ubiquity of samples and covers in contemporary music.

Meanwhile, veteran artists such as Elton John have embraced the sample culture; he remade his classics with Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, rocketing up the charts with “Cold Heart” and “Hold Me Closer.” And Beyoncé repeatedly made headlines for the dozens of artists she credited on her Grammy-winning “Renaissance” album.

“I never liked that song and I definitely don’t want to hear a revamp…” a Twitter user said of Tyga’s BTS.

“This ain’t it,” wrote another.

“better be called ice spice baby,” another said, referring to reports that previously stated rappers Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj would be featured on the track. (Ice Spice and Minaj are dropping a separate duet from “Barbie World” on Friday.)

Last Friday, Tyga released his newest song, “Platinum,” which is another joint venture with fellow Compton rapper and “Go Loko” collaborator YG. Tyga also has been spotted in the studio with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Last summer, the “Haute” rapper faced a backlash over his colorful music video for “Ayy Caramba,” which was criticized for perpetuating Mexican stereotypes. Tyga took down the video and apologized to the “Mexican community and my fans that are Mexican.”

His latest ribbing came ahead of TMZ reporting Tuesday that he and rocker Avril Lavigne broke up a few weeks ago. The erstwhile couple was first linked in March, just months after the “Complicated” singer called off her engagement to Mod Sun.

A person close to the parties who was not authorized to speak publicly about it Tuesday told The Times that Tyga and Lavigne’s relationship just didn’t work out, but the musicians have “the utmost respect for each other” and “mutually decided to part ways.”

A representative for the rapper declined to comment Tuesday.