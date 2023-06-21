Advertisement
Music

Ava Max gets slapped onstage during her L.A. show, days after Bebe Rexha incident

Singer Ava Max was slapped mid-set by a concertgoer during her L.A. show Tuesday night.
(Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Singer-songwriter Ava Max was slapped by a show attendee onstage during her L.A. show Tuesday, fresh off the news that singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone while performing in New York.

The “Sweet but Psycho” artist recounted the event on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” she tweeted. “He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Bebe Rexha holding her hands to her hips and posing for pictures in a black and beige mesh gown with a giant bow in the back

Music

Bebe Rexha’s all ‘good’ after concertgoer hurled phone at her face during N.Y. show

Singer Bebe Rexha showed off stitches she received after a New York concertgoer threw a phone at her face during a show. A New Jersey man was arrested.

Advertisement

A fan video posted on Twitter captured the onstage interaction at the Fonda Theatre. Max was performing her single “The Motto” when a man, who security was attempting to restrain, ran up to her mid-choreography and slapped the singer on the left side of her face. Max continued dancing for a few seconds before running off the stage.

A fan shed more light on the slap on Twitter.

“The guy rushed on stage at the end right when the last song ended,” the fan tweeted. The security guard tackled him and literally THREW him down the stairs. Wild!!! It happened so fast.”

The user added that Max “couldn’t even open her eyes” at a post-show meet and greet.

Bebe Rexha with a messy updo posing in a beige gown against a blue backdrop

Music

Bebe Rexha fan explains why he hurled a phone at her. But it’s not ‘funny’ at all

Bebe Rexha is staying positive on social media after a New Jersey man hurled a phone at her during a New York concert because he thought it ‘would be funny.’

Max’s manager, Scooter Braun, shared a photo to his Instagram stories that showed the “Kings & Queens” musician backstage after her show holding a presumably cold bottle over her injured left eye. Per TMZ, the man who allegedly slapped Max was not arrested.

The slap comes just days after Rexha, 33, on Sunday became the latest target of unruly concertgoer behavior during a New York stop on her Best F*n Night of My Life tour. While the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17, a concertgoer hurled their phone and hit her right in the face, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 music list

Music

The 25 concerts we can’t wait to see this summer

Superstars Taylor Swift, Drake, and Beyoncé head up a far-ranging slate of concerts this summer.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and received stitches above her bruised left eyebrow, which she showed in an Instagram post Monday.

A 27-year-old New Jersey man, identified as Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing his phone at Rexha, the New York Police Department confirmed Monday to The Times.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvagna said, according to a criminal complaint reviewed Tuesday by The Times.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement