Bebe Rexha’s all ‘good’ after concertgoer hurled phone at her face during N.Y. show

A concertgoer hit Bebe Rexha, shown at the Cannes Film Festival, with a phone while she performed in New York.

Bebe Rexha is on the mend, just hours after she was hit in the face with a cellphone while performing Sunday in New York.

In an Instagram post shared Monday morning, the singer showed off stitches above her left eyebrow and a black eye. A second photo showed the graphic injuries left on her face by the impact.

“Im good,” the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer reassured fans in the caption.

Bebe Rexha, 33, whose legal name is Bleta Rexha, became the latest target of unruly concertgoer behavior Sunday night during a New York stop on her Best F*n Night of My Life tour. While the “Meant to Be” singer was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17, a concertgoer hurled their phone at her and hit her right in the face, according to footage posted on Twitter.

After the phone made contact, Rexha stopped singing and went down to her knees as her team and concert crew came onstage to check on her. Another Twitter video shared Sunday evening showed Rexha covering her eye and being escorted away from the stage by a medical team. As the Grammy-nominated entertainer waved to fans, attendees cheered for her.

A 27-year-old New Jersey man was charged with assault and arrested for allegedly throwing his phone at the singer, New York police confirmed Monday to The Times.

Bebe Rexha has been on the road promoting her latest album “Bebe.” She comes to the Wiltern in Los Angeles on June 30.