Blood and ‘Guts’: Everything we know about Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album

If you got déjà vu today, it’s probably because Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to release another album.

The pop musician on Monday revealed the title and release date of her highly anticipated sophomore album, which is scheduled to arrive less than three years after her debut record dominated the charts and catapulted her to super-stardom. Rodrigo’s second LP, “Guts,” comes out Sept. 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” the 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Temecula said Monday in a statement.

“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Titled “Vampire,” the lead single of Rodrigo’s forthcoming album is set to launch on Friday. Rodrigo’s label, Geffen Records, billed the song as a reflection of the vocalist’s “increased maturity and bold confidence,” in a press release.

Geffen also unveiled the album artwork for “Guts,” which depicts Rodrigo lying on the ground, biting her thumb and wearing four silver rings that spell out the title of the record. The backdrop is a slightly deeper shade of purple than that of her first album.

“So excited about this new album and this new chapter,” Rodrigo wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. Making this album was very daunting, very fun, and very fulfilling. I can’t wait for it to be yours.”

In May 2021, Rodrigo’s freshman album, “Sour,” debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart after her first single, “Drivers License,” shattered streaming records and made her an overnight sensation. (Before “Drivers License,” Rodrigo was primarily known for her work as a child actor on Disney Channel and in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” for which she penned multiple original songs.)

Following the release of “Sour,” Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammy Awards. At 19 years old, she won the Grammys for pop vocal album (“Sour”), pop solo performance (“Drivers License”) and best new artist.

Both “Vampire” and “Guts” — which reunite Rodrigo with “Sour” producer Daniel Nigro — are available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music. Physical copies — CDs, cassettes and vinyl records — can be pre-ordered on Rodrigo’s website.