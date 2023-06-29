Rosie O’Donnell gives update on longtime friend Madonna’s health

Rosie O’Donnell, left, recently shared a health update about Madonna following the singer’s hospitalization over the weekend.

The Queen of Pop is on the road to recovery.

Rosie O’Donnell had some good news about the health of her longtime friend Madonna, who was hospitalized over the weekend following a “serious bacterial infection.”

In a Wednesday-night Instagram post, O’Donnell showed an old photo of her and the “Vogue” singer doing yoga on the set of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” with the caption “shes feeling good #madonna #love.” O’Donnell co-starred with Madonna in 1992’s “A League of Their Own.”

Music Madonna hospitalized in ICU, forced to postpone tour Madonna’s manager announced that she “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU” and “is still under medical care.”

Advertisement

O’Donnell’s update coincides with a report from CNN on Thursday morning that Madonna has been discharged and transported to her home in New York City.

“She’s in the clear,” a source told CNN.

Representatives for Madonna did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

On Wednesday, Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, talked about the “Material Girl” artist’s health and tour postponement on Instagram.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

The 64-year-old performer’s forthcoming worldwide tour, a 43-city run scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15, was announced as a comprehensive trip through her 40-year catalog of era-defining pop hits and an homage to New York City, where the singer made her name in the downtown club scene.

Madonna was scheduled to play at Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. on Sept. 27, 28 and 30 and Oct. 1.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows,” Oseary wrote.

The “La Isla Bonita” vocalist announced the highly anticipated tour in January.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a January statement.

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.