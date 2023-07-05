Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, a ‘big boy’ who arrived sideways via C-section

It’s all about that baby for Meghan Trainor, who has welcomed her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The “All About That Bass” and “Made You Look” singer announced the arrival of another baby boy Tuesday on Instagram with a sweet photo of mother and son’s post-op bonding.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙,” the 29-year-old musician wrote in a joint statement with her husband.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us❤️”

Trainor and Sabara shared a series of snapshots from their time in the hospital and of the newborn being held by family members.

A representative for Trainor did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for further comment.

The second-time parents wed in December 2018 and welcomed their son Riley in February 2021. The Grammy winner and “Spy Kids” actor announced Trainor’s second pregnancy during a January appearance on NBC’s “Today” show — and later on Instagram and TikTok — confirming that the newest addition to their family would arrive in the summer. Trainor shared images of her ultrasound on the show and in the first pages of her pregnancy book, “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.”

The musician said that her book is meant to serve as a transparent guide to new parents and includes sections on her mental health struggles and the isolation she felt during her first pregnancy at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers a new perspective for parents rearing children in the social-media era.

During an April appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the author, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, got candid about her experience with gestational diabetes, issues with antidepressants, her traumatic C-section and postpartum struggles after her first pregnancy and “terrifying” birth.

“I feel much better now. In the first pregnancy I gained my 15-COVID [pounds], you know. So I went in at my heaviest in that pregnancy and I just felt miserable and bigger than ever, stretching. And the stretch marks came and took over. And this pregnancy, I had my dietitian ... I had such a better relationship with food and with working out. I was 185 pounds when I got pregnant with Riley. And on this pregnancy I was 155 pounds when I got pregnant. And, because I’m eating so much better, I guess, and I changed the science of my body, I don’t have gestational diabetes this round.

“So, yeah, I’m a new woman and I can work. After this book release though, I’m done. It’s a wrap! I’m gonna lay down.”