Made us look! Meghan Trainor is expecting baby No. 2 this summer

Get those Guccis and Louis Vuittons in maternity sizes because “Made You Look” singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are expecting their second child.

The pregnant Grammy winner and “Spy Kids” actor announced the news Monday in a virtual appearance on NBC’s “Today” show — and later on Instagram and TikTok — confirming that the newest addition to their family will arrive in the summer. Trainor shared images of her ultrasound on the show and in the first pages of her pregnancy book, “Dear Future Mama,” which is due in April.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told [co-anchor] Hoda [Kotb] since I was 19 going to the ‘Today’ show [that] I will have the most babies in the world,” the 29-year-old said. “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

The “All About That Bass” singer and Sabara, who wed in December 2018, welcomed their son Riley in February 2021. When asked if they already knew the sex of the new baby, Trainor said yes, but was saving that tidbit for a later TikTok reveal.

Trainor said her book will serve as a candid guide to new parents and includes sections on her mental health struggles and the isolation she felt while being pregnant the first time around during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” she said of that time. “It was also COVID times so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, ‘I don’t want anyone else to feel like that.’ So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara and their son Riley appear on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in October 2022. (Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

In a separate statement to People, Trainor described the pregnancy as a blessing.

“I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!” she said.

