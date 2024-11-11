Megan Fox is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly after miscarriage: ‘Welcome back’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together after calling off their engagement last year.

Months after sporting a fake baby belly in the music video for Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road,” Megan Fox is showing off her bona fide bump.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal her pregnancy with her fourth child, her first with Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker). Fox shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has a daughter from another relationship.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” Fox captioned a pair of photos — one, a maternity portrait, and another, a black and white shot of a positive pregnancy test.

Representatives for Fox and Kelly did not reply immediately Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Fox’s Instagram caption seemingly references her previous miscarriage, which she wrote about in her 2023 poetry collection, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.” In one poem, Fox writes, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh … but now / I have to say / goodbye,” while later begging, “I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Fox opened up about the loss last year on “ Good Morning America” : “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for [Kelly and me] and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”

The “Transformers” actor previously had an ectopic pregnancy and “other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar,” she told Women’s Wear Daily last year. “But not with someone who I was so in love with.”

“That love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing,” she told the outlet.

Kelly has done the same, writing about his grief in songs “Last November” and “Twin Flame.” He performed the latter at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, calling it one he wrote for his “wife” and their “unborn child.”

Earlier this year, Fox confirmed on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she and Kelly were no longer engaged while suggesting there might still be something between them.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Fox said, conceding that she still thinks of Kelly as her “twin soul,” and that “there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”