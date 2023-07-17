Advertisement
Music

Jason Aldean played golf ‘all day’ before ending show early due to heat exhaustion

Jason Aldean plays a guitar on stage while wearing cowboy hat and a green T-shirt
Jason Aldean says he has received several IV treatments since suffering heat exhaustion over the weekend.
(Terry Wyatt / WireImage)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Jason Aldean was forced to cut his show early over the weekend in Hartford, Conn., after suffering heat exhaustion.

A fan video from the concert on Saturday at XFinity Theater shows the country music star, with his guitar slung around his shoulder, struggling to sing the words to his song “Crazy Town” before turning around and running off stage.

Aldean addressed fans the following day via his Instagram stories, sharing the events that led up to his abrupt exit. “I was playing golf all of yesterday and then I got to the show and it was a combination of dehydration and exhaustion,” he said.

A photo of Maren Morris.

Music

Country star Maren Morris: ‘I don’t feel comfortable going’ to the CMA Awards

Morris, who sparred with Jason and Brittany Aldean over their transphobic social media posts, says that country music is fractured, and that’s not a bad thing.

“There’s a lot of things going around, heat stroke and all that stuff — I don’t think it got quite that serious,” the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer continued. “But it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody at the show last night knows how hot it was.”

Temperatures in Hartford peaked in the high 80s throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. Even as the sun set around the start of Aldean’s concert around 7:30 p.m., the heat stuck around with temperatures in the low 80s — and the air remained wet and thick, with humidity remaining high at 74%. Heat waves blanketed huge swaths of the the United States over the weekend, putting one-third of the country under excessive heat warnings, according to NPR. A heat dome rolled through Southern California, which saw near triple-digit temperatures as wildfires burned through dry vegetation in Riverside County.

Advertisement

XFinity Theater also confirmed Aldean’s heat exhaustion on Sunday and assured concertgoers that a makeup show would be scheduled at a later date.

“I tried to get through as much of the show as I could,” Aldean said on Instagram. “I knew it was coming, I knew it wasn’t going to happen — I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

After leaving the stage, Aldean said, he received an IV drip and then got another IV treatment on Sunday as he prepared to play another show in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Photos from the concert show the singer giving an animated performance.

Aldean had just kicked off his tour on Friday in Bethel, N.Y. He has 42 remaining dates, including several Southern California stops — one at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater and another at FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine.

Willie Nelson 90, Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Bowl on April 30, 2023, included stars like Kieth Richards.

Music

The 10 best things we saw at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert

From Beck to Keith Richards to, of course, Willie, the performances at this weekend’s tribute concert ranged from heartbreaking to side-splitting to just plain brilliant.

“Obviously it’s not the way I wanted this show to end,” Aldean said online. “Not what I was hoping for on our first week on the tour by any means.”

Aldean has recently made headlines over his controversial new political song, “Try That in a Small Town,” which takes a pro-police, pro-gun-rights stance; its music video shows footage of protesters burning American flags and struggling with law enforcement in riot gear.

The typically apolitical singer also found himself in a controversy after defending his wife, Brittany Kerr, who last year posted a video critical of gender-affirming care for children, calling the medical procedures “genital mutilation.” Fellow country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope called the statements transphobic, and Aldean’s publicity firm dropped him as a client following the statements.

Aldean said he and his wife were merely “advocating for children” and support adults who decide to seek gender-affirming care.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement