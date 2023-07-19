Troye Sivan: Showing diverse body types ‘wasn’t a thought we had’ making ‘Rush’ video

Troye Sivan has addressed the backlash to his music video for “Rush,” which has been criticized for not showcasing a variety of body types.

The Australian singer acknowledged the criticism and opened up about his personal experiences with body-shaming in a Billboard interview that came out Tuesday. The music video for “Rush” — which features primarily thin, muscular performers of various genders touching, kissing and dancing with each other — has also been praised for its expression of queer joy.

“I definitely hear the critique,” Sivan told Billboard. “To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

The pop musician also responded to a Vulture article that deemed the “Rush” video “a return to body fascism and emaciation.”

“In the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks,’” Sivan recalled.

“That really bummed me out to read that — because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

Released last week, “Rush” is the lead single of Sivan’s third studio album, “Something to Give Each Other.” The record is due Oct. 13.

“This album is my something to give you — a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan said in a recent statement.

“Party after party, after-party after after-party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.”